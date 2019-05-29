Greene has gotten looks on the top defensive unit at the hybrid safety/linebacker position this offseason, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The hybrid safety/linebacker role has been filled by productive players such as Morgan Burnett and Jermaine Whitehead, among others, in recent years for the Packers. Greene played in just eight games for the team last season, making five tackles and one sack. If he can nail down the role for the 2019 season, it would certainly give him plenty more opportunities to rack up IDP relevant stats.