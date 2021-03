The Packers will not tender Greene (shoulder), making him an unrestricted free agent, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Greene and the Packers could still come to terms on a new contract, but he'll be free to test his interest on the open market. The 26-year-old is coming off the best year of his career, having recorded 44 tackles (28 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble across 10 games. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Week 13.