Greene (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Greene will remain sidelined Week 12 as he continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury. With Kevin King (hamstring) and Bashaud Breeland (groin) both also inactive, the Packers could have difficulty providing secondary depth during Sunday's must-win divisional tilt against the Vikings.

