Packers' Raven Greene: Lands on IR
Greene (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Greene played 56 of 72 defensive snaps (77 percent) in the season opener versus the Bears, recording six tackles and a pass breakup. He was knocked out of Week 2's game versus the Vikings early with this ankle injury after making just one tackle. Will Redmond will rotate in on the Packers' secondary for the time being. Greene's versatility on defense makes him a solid candidate to return in Week 12 following the team's bye week.
