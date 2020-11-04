Greene (oblique) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers.

Greene logged a trio of limited practices during the week, so it appears he'll trend towards a true game-time decision Thursday. The James Madison product missed last week's game, but has recorded 21 tackles (14 solo) and a sack this season through five games. Greene stands for his usual back up role behind Darnell Savage should he suit up Thursday.