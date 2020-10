Greene (oblique) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Greene's practice participation has been limited all week by the oblique injury he sustained in last week's win over Houston. The safety was enjoying a standout performance in that one, so the Packers could be shorthanded at his position if neither Greene nor Darnell Savage (quadriceps) suits up against Minnesota.