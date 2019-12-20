Play

Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday the team isn't close to deciding whether Greene (ankle) will return from injured reserve in 2019, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Green has been on injured reserve since suffering the ankle injury Week 2 and is eligible to return from IR when healthy. LaFleur wouldn't rule out the possibility of the 24-year-old, but it seems unlikely to occur in the near future.

