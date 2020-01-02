Play

Greene (ankle) is participating in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Greene spent the majority of the regular season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered Week 2. His return to practice kicks off a 21-day window for the Packers to evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster. If Greene were able to retake the field during the postseason, his versatility on defense would allow him to provide valuable depth in Green Bay's secondary.

