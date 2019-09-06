Packers' Raven Greene: Second on team in tackles
Greene made six tackles (five solo) and deflected a pass in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Greene was on the field for all of 43 defensive snaps last year, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site points out, but he played 56 snaps Thursday night alone, and was also credited with his first career start thanks to the Packers' defense opening with five defensive backs on the field. While Greene is not one of the Packers' starting safeties on their official depth chart, expect him to continue seeing plenty of action with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine frequently using extra defensive backs.
