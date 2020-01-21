Greene didn't play during Sunday's loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and totaled seven tackles in two games this season.

The 24-year-old sustained an ankle injury Week 2 and moved to injured reserve until being activated Saturday, but he didn't see the field in San Francisco following the extended layoff. Greene was seeing starter's-level snaps as the team's third safety prior to the injury, and he should enter training camp will a solid chance to reclaim that role with Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage working as the starters.