Greene (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Greene is looking to play in his first game since Week 2 of last season, and he was a limited participant in practice all week. He participated in the same capacity leading up to the season opener, though, a game in which he was ultimately ruled out. Consider the third-year safety a game-time decision.
