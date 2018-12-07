Packers' Raven Greene: Will not play Week 14
Greene (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Greene hasn't played since sustaining the injury Week 11 against the Seahawks. After not being able to practice all week, Greene is the only Packer currently listed as out on the injury report. Eddie Pleasant could likely see an increase in work with Greene on the sideline.
