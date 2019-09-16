Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Greene (ankle) won't suit up versus the Broncos in Week 3, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Greene suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Vikings, the severity of which required him to be carted off the field. A timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Expect Will Redmond to slot in as a rotational member of Green Bay's secondary as long as Greene is forced to miss time.