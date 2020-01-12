Play

Greene (ankle) wasn't activated off injured reserve Saturday and won't be available for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Green was designated to return from injured reserve and began practicing at the start of January, but he won't be joining the active roster for the divisional round. The 24-year-old can still be activated next week should the Packers advance to the NFC Championship Game.

