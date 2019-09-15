Greene (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Greene was carted off the field in the third quarter and initially deemed questionable to return, but his day will now be officially done. It's unclear how severe the injury is, and the Packers will deploy Will Redmond in Greene's place for now.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories