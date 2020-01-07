Play

Packers' Reggie Begelton: Latches on with Packers

Begelton signed a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Lamar will get his first taste in the NFL, as he's resided with Calgary of the CFL for the past two seasons. Begelton was extremely productive north of the border, making 102 catches for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 for the Stampeders.

