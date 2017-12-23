Gilbert signed a contract with the Packers on Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gilbert was waived at roster cutdowns in September and has spent the last two years on the Packers' practice squad. The 24-year-old is likely to have a role on special teams, but defensive snaps should be available Sunday with Nick Perry (ankle) listed as doubtful and Clay Matthews (hamstring) questionable.

