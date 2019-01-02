Packers' Reggie Gilbert: Notches 2.5 sacks in 2018
Gilbert appeared in 16 games for the Packers in 2018 and finished with 38 tackles (27 solo) and 2.5 sacks.
Gilbert spent the entire season as a reserve, but he appeared in every game for the Packers after playing in just two contests the year before. Gilbert could get a shot at a more prominent role in 2019 if the Packers decide to move on from Clay Matthews and/or Nick Perry, but it's more likely they'll try to bring in starters should they get rid of either or both players.
