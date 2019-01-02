Gilbert appeared in 16 games for the Packers in 2018 and finished with 38 tackles (27 solo) and 2.5 sacks.

Gilbert spent the entire season as a reserve, but he appeared in every game for the Packers after playing in just two contests the year before. Gilbert could get a shot at a more prominent role in 2019 if the Packers decide to move on from Clay Matthews and/or Nick Perry, but it's more likely they'll try to bring in starters should they get rid of either or both players.