The Packers extended a tender offer to Gilbert on Monday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was solid for the Packers in his first full NFL season, recording 38 tackles (27 solo) and four sacks in 16 games. Gilbert could see an increased role with the team if they decide to move on from Clay Matthews and/or Nick Perry. At worst, the Arizona product should resume his role contributing on defense and special teams in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories