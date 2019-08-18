Gilbert was unable to practice Sunday due to a knee injury, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

It's unclear how Gilbert picked up the injury, but it's considered serious enough to force him to miss practice. Expect the team to update his status in the coming days, especially ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders. With Gilbert sidelined, Randy Ramsey and Markus Jones are in line to see more reps in practice.

