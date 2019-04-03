Gilbert signed his exclusive-rights contract tender Wednesday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Gilbert has developed nicely in the Packers' system since joining the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In 2018, the Arizona product saw a massive jump in playing time and ultimately logged 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in a reserve role. While he'll undoubtedly take a backseat to expensive free-agent acquisitions Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith in 2019, Gilbert should nonetheless team up with Kyler Fackrell to provide Green Bay with the kind of pass-rushing depth the city hasn't had in a while.

