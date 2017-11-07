Packers' Richard Rodgers: Catches one pass in Week 9
Rodgers caught one pass for five yards in Monday's loss to the Lions.
Rodgers played a season-high 33 snaps Monday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, with starting tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder) sidelined, but the extra time on the field did not result in any meaningful boost in production. Rodgers would likely continue seeing extra snaps if Bennett misses more action, but he would still be the No. 2 tight end behind Lance Kendricks, and the Packers' sputtering passing attack would make him a long shot to be of much help to fantasy players.
