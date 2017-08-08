Play

Packers' Richard Rodgers: Exits Tuesday practice with undisclosed injury

Rodgers exited Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Though the Packers failed to clarify Rodgers' status after practice, expect an update on his health to come in the following days. For now, his absence likely means additional practice reps for Aaron Peck and Emanuel Byrd.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories