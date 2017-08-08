Packers' Richard Rodgers: Exits Tuesday practice with undisclosed injury
Rodgers exited Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.
Though the Packers failed to clarify Rodgers' status after practice, expect an update on his health to come in the following days. For now, his absence likely means additional practice reps for Aaron Peck and Emanuel Byrd.
