Packers' Richard Rodgers: Expects to practice Sunday
Rodgers (finger) expects to practice Sunday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Rodgers was held out of Thursday's preseason victory against the Eagles due to injury, which has been revealed to be to the ring finger on his right hand. It's unclear yet whether he'll require a club to protect the hand, but his ability to practice Sunday bodes well for an appearance at some point during the preseason.
More News
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Has finger injury•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Exits Tuesday practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Faces increased competition•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Sees role reduced•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Finds paydirt in playoff victory•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...