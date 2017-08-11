Play

Packers' Richard Rodgers: Expects to practice Sunday

Rodgers (finger) expects to practice Sunday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Rodgers was held out of Thursday's preseason victory against the Eagles due to injury, which has been revealed to be to the ring finger on his right hand. It's unclear yet whether he'll require a club to protect the hand, but his ability to practice Sunday bodes well for an appearance at some point during the preseason.

