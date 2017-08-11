Packers' Richard Rodgers: Has finger injury
Rodgers will be sidelined at Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles due to a finger injury, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Since Rodgers sustained the ailment Tuesday, the Packers had been mum about his health. The nature of his injury doesn't aid in one of his two primary duties -- catching the ball -- so it remains to be seen how long he'll be sidelined.
