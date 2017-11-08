Packers' Richard Rodgers: Larger role to continue

Rodgers will continue to have an increased role in the offense with Martellus Bennett (shoulder) already ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Rodgers led all Packers tight ends in offensive snaps during Bennett's first DNP on Monday, notching 33 (of 59) while Lance Kendricks earned the start and 29 snaps of his own. Neither is a great option with Brett Hundley under center, as evidenced by a combined three catches (on five targets) for 37 yards. Of those, Rodgers had just one (on two targets) for five yards. Don't expect much more production this weekend against the Bears' 11th-ranked pass defense.