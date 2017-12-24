Packers' Richard Rodgers: Leaves with shoulder injury

Rodgers is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.

Rodgers is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 15 against the Panthers, compiling four receptions for 77 receiving yards and one touchdown on a season-high four targets. Still, the fourth-year pro wasn't expected for a big day Saturday, since he's only had five receptions for 45 yards in seven games during QB Brett Hundley's tenure under center. For the time being, Lance Kendricks will be the only healthy tight end on the Packers roster.