Packers' Richard Rodgers: Out for season finale

Rodgers (shoulder) will not play in Week 17 against the Lions.

Rodgers was forced out of the Packers' Week 16 game by his shoulder injury, and it turns out the setback will prevent him from suiting up Sunday for the first time in his career. Rodgers came up big for the Packers with 77 yards and a score, but he otherwise totaled just 83 yards and no touchdowns over the other 14 games he played in 2017. It's clear the Packers view him as a depth player after signing Jared Cook and Martellus Bennett the last two offseasons, so it remains to be seen if, as an unrestricted free agent, Rodgers returns to the only team he has played for or seeks a new opportunity elsewhere.