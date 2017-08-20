Play

Packers' Richard Rodgers: Ready for action Saturday

Rodgers (finger) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins.

Rodgers, who missed out on the preseason opener due to a fractured finger on his right hand, seems to be healthy again and should step in as the No. 3 tight end behind Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories