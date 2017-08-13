Play

Packers' Richard Rodgers: Returns to practice

Rodgers (finger) returned to practice Sunday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Rodgers practiced with a small splint on his broken right ring finger. Fortunately, the tight end said the appendage doesn't impact his ability to catch or block and thinks he'd be able to play in a game with it until his finger heals.

