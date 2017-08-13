Packers' Richard Rodgers: Returns to practice
Rodgers (finger) returned to practice Sunday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.
Rodgers practiced with a small splint on his broken right ring finger. Fortunately, the tight end said the appendage doesn't impact his ability to catch or block and thinks he'd be able to play in a game with it until his finger heals.
More News
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Expects to practice Sunday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Has finger injury•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Exits Tuesday practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Faces increased competition•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Sees role reduced•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...