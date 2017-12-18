Packers' Richard Rodgers: Season-best totals in loss

Rodgers brought in all four of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran tight end posted season-best reception and yardage totals, while also scoring his first touchdown of the season when he hauled in a 24-yard scoring dart from Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) with 2:43 remaining. The 25-year-old hadn't logged more than one reception in any game since Week 2, however, so fantasy expectations should be kept firmly tempered. Rodgers will look to put together another productive performance when the Packers face off with the Vikings in Week 16.