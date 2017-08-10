Play

Packers' Richard Rodgers: Sitting out Thursday

Rodgers (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Rodgers exited Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury and didn't even dress for Thursday's game. The details of his injury remain veiled, so it isn't clear when he could be back in action.

