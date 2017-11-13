Packers' Richard Rodgers: Snags one pass in Week 11
Rodgers caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Rodgers spent most of the season as the Packers' third-string tight end, but he has assumed the role of No. 2 tight end behind Lance Kendricks with Martellus Bennett no longer on the roster. While Rodgers is now one spot higher on the depth chart, he caught just two passes the last two weeks in that role, so don't expect him to make a fantasy impact anytime soon.
More News
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Larger role to continue•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Catches one pass in Week 9•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Listed as third-string tight end•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Ready for action Saturday•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Richard Rodgers: Expects to practice Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...