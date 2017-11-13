Packers' Richard Rodgers: Snags one pass in Week 11

Rodgers caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Rodgers spent most of the season as the Packers' third-string tight end, but he has assumed the role of No. 2 tight end behind Lance Kendricks with Martellus Bennett no longer on the roster. While Rodgers is now one spot higher on the depth chart, he caught just two passes the last two weeks in that role, so don't expect him to make a fantasy impact anytime soon.