Packers' Richard Rodgers: Watches practice Wednesday

Rodgers (shoulder) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers only played two offensive snaps before leaving Week 16's game against the Vikings, recording zero catches. Since the 2015 season when he hauled in 58 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns, he only has 42 receptions for 431 yards and three touchdowns in his last 31 games. Rodgers had just five receptions for 45 yards in eight games with Brett Hundley under center this season, so even if he is able to get healthy before Sunday, his ceiling is low.