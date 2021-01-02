site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Rick Wagner: Gearing up Sunday
Wagner (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Wagner should resume the starting right tackle role after shaking off the knee injury he sustained in last week's win over the Titans.
