Packers' Rick Wagner: Joining Packers
Wagner agreed to sign with the Packers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's a strong hint that the Packers don't expect to re-sign right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who profiles as one of the top linemen on the free-agent market. Wagner was once viewed similarly, but he was a bit of a disappointment in his three season with the Lions, eventually leading to his release last week. The 30-year-old likely will start at right tackle for the Packers, though it's possible he operates as a swing tackle or guard if the team does end up locking down Bulaga.
