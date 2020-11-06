site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-rick-wagner-leaves-thursdays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Rick Wagner: Leaves Thursday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
at
10:18 pm ET 1 min read
Wagner (knee) is ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the 49ers.
Wagner's absence will be an even more notable loss than usual for the
Packers, as David Bakhtiari (chest) is already inactive. Elgton Jenkins will move over to right tackle while Jon Runyan starts at left guard. More News
3H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/29/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read