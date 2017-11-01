Jean-Francois was released by the Packers on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jean-Francois was cut back in Week 1 and then re-signed in Week 3 following a plethora of injuries to the Green Bay defensive front. The move will open a roster spot for rookie linebacker Vince Biegel (foot) to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

