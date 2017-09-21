Packers' Ricky Jean-Francois: Re-signs with Green Bay
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Jean-Francois would be re-signed to the 53-man roster, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers will officially confirm the roster move later Thursday, but Jean-Francois will rejoin the squad after being let go a week earlier after being caught in a numbers game. However, with McCarthy revealing Thursday that outside linebacker Nick Perry would require hand surgery, the Packers were in need of extra reinforcements on defense. Ahmad Brooks will be primarily tasked with replacing Perry's production as a pass rusher, but Perry's absence could indirectly end up opening some reps for Jean-Francois as part of the team's defensive line rotation.
