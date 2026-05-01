The Packers signed Maryland as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Maryland started 32 games over four years for SMU, breaking the school's record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,495) despite missing time in 2024 with an ACL injury. The 21-year-old is a young, versatile option with strong upside as a pass-catcher who can benefit from mismatches. The Packers already have a deep tight end room, but Maryland may provide strong replacement value if the injury bug that plagued the 2025 corps reoccurs.