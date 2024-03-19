Rochell re-signed with the Packers on Tuesday.
Rochelle saw the field in nine regular-season games for the Packers plus both postseason contests. He was primarily a special teams contributor, though he also was available to provide secondary depth. The former fourth-round pick will now look to make an impression in Green Bay this offseason and earn a bigger role in the upcoming season.
