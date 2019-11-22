Tonyan (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Olivia Reiner of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Expected to play, Tonyan is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated game with the 49ers. The 25-year-old has only been targetted six times in five games, but Aaron Rodgers likes to spread the ball around, so Tonyan could sneak his way into the box score if he's able to take the field. Assuming he plays, expect the depth tight end's workload to wind up between 15-25 snaps.