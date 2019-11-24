Play

Tonyan (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

For the first time since Week 5, Tonyan will take the field with the Green and Gold. The tight end will continue working as a reserve behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. Tonyan has posted four catches for 66 scoreless yards over his first five contests.

