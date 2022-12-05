Tonyan was targeted twice and caught one pass for 10 yards in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.

Tonyan played at least 51 percent of the snaps for a fourth straight week, but as was the case in the previous three games he made only a minor mark in the box score. His recent output certainly does not inspire any confidence, but he will at least have an appealing matchup for the first time in a while when Green Bay returns from its Week 14 bye, as he and the Packers will face a Rams defense that has had trouble with opposing tight ends in recent weeks.