Packers' Robert Tonyan: Back at it
Tonyan (hip) is participating in team drills during training camp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Tonyan seems to be recovered from the hip injury that prevented him from taking part in June's minicamp. Now healthy, the tight end will return to competing for a depth role in Green Bay's tight end corps.
