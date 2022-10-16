Tonyan caught 10 of 12 targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets.
Tonyan was Green Bay's best offensive playmaker during another underwhelming team performance. The tight end led the Packers in all major receiving categories, turning in comfortably his best performance of the early season. With wideouts Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle) all banged up, Tonyan represents a reliable target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers going into Week 7's matchup versus the Commanders.
