Tonyan caught his lone target for 23 yards in Thursday night's 28-26 preseason win over the Texans.

Tonyan elevated to pull down a pass from DeShone Kizer during the second quarter. That reception showed off Tonyan's athleticism, giving Green Bay its second-longest gain of the night in the process. He'll hope to keep taking advantage of his opportunities in the remaining exhibition outings, particularly if fellow tight ends Jimmy Graham and Jake Sternberger (concussion) are activated.

