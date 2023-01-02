Tonyan caught three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

The veteran tight end was on the other end of Aaron Rodgers' only TD pass of the day, a 21-yard toss in the second quarter that gave the team a 24-3 lead. Tonyan snapped an 11-game scoring drought in the process, as his only other trip to the end zone this season came in Week 4, while his 52 receiving yards were represented best performance since Week 6. He's now three catches short of breaking his career high of 52, a personal record he'll try to set in a must-win Week 18 clash with the Lions.