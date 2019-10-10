Tonyan (hip) did not practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Tonyan picked up a hip injury Week 5 versus the Cowboys, the severity of which kept him from returning to the game. The 25-year-old is nonetheless optimistic about his chances of suiting up for Monday's divisional tilt against the Lions, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, though he'll likely need to practice in some capacity as the week continues for any chance of taking the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories