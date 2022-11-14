Tonyan was targeted once and caught one pass for eight yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

Tonyan had at least four targets in five straight games heading into Sunday's contest, but he was an afterthought in the offense in Week 10 and finished with seasons lows in all of the targets, receptions and yardage categories. He will have a chance to get back on track in Week 11 against a Titans defense that ranks second to last in the league against the pass, but note that the bulk of the yards they have given up have been accumulated by wide receivers.